Antenna Tips for WJTV 12 Viewers

JACKSON, MS – Cutting the cord and switching to a TV antenna can be tricky at first. We asked our chief engineer Steve Schrader for his advice on how best to pick up our signal. Here’s what we found out.

WJTV’s transmitting tower is located in Raymond, MS. Viewers should and aim their antennas toward that direction for best reception of WJTV’s signal.

General information about antennas;

WJTV broadcasts in VHF, so you'll need an antenna that picks up that signal. Indoor antennas, like the rabbit ears shown above, work best between 10 and 15 miles from the transmitter source. Make sure to adjust the dipoles to between 12 and 14 inches apart for the best reception of WJTV's VHF channel 12 signal. It's also important to have the antenna close to a window facing the direction from where the signal is coming from. (Reference the map link at the bottom of this article to determine this). Since the digital transition, we have noticed these indoor antennas typically receive marginal to poor signal levels that usually result in much more picture breakup (especially during poor weather conditions) than outdoor antennas. They are also susceptible to interference from electric appliances used in the home like running a vacuum cleaner.

Many newer outdoor antennas (HD, amplified) have a 40 to 50-mile range and work pretty well in all-weather conditions. They are low-profile, easy to install and receive signals from all directions, so you shouldn’t have to turn it to pick up another station once you get it installed.

The VHF/UHF outdoor antenna shown below should be used if you’re over 50 miles from the transmitter source. They are like shining a flashlight and have about a 30-degree beam width so aiming at the source is critical. Aim with the UHF end of the antenna to receive both UHF and VHF signals. If you are on the edge of our coverage area you may want to consider using an amplifier to boost the signal level you are receiving for a more stable reception.

Antenna troubleshooting tips;

If you have an antenna and cannot receive WJTV please review the following tips for better reception.

Know the range of your antenna to make sure it will receive VHF channels at your distance from our tower site. If you’re not sure of your distance, you can visit this site; http://www.myrateplan.com/how_far/ , and use Raymond, Mississippi as the “To Address” which is where our tower site is located.

If your antenna and cable have been up more than 10 years you may want to consider replacing the coaxial cable with new RG6 cable and replace the 300 to 75 ohm transformer if it has one. The metal prong antennas use these and they attach to wing nuts on the antenna which can rust over time and reduce reception. The weather tight boot on the transformer can deteriorate over time and will let water get into the cable reducing reception.

If you are within 20 to 30 miles of our tower and using an amplifier, it’s possible for too MUCH signal to be delivered to your TV or converter box. This can cause you not to be able to tune us in. You can bypass the amplifier to confirm if that’s a problem.

If you have a wireless internet router in close proximity to your TV, converter box or any RF splitters that carry your TV signal, be sure to have these separated by at least 50ft to ensure there is no interference.

If you are on the fringe of our signal or have marginal reception there are certain times of the year where temperature layers can affect reception. These are typically during winter to spring and fall to winter when temperature inversions occur. These can last a couple of hours or until the thermal layers stabilize.

For more information on reception please visit http://www.dtv.gov/fixreception.html.

WJTV

Channel = VHF channel 12

Frequency = 204 to 210 Megahertz

Effective radiated power = 49,200 watts

Tower location = Latitude, 32-14-26 north, Longitude, 90-24-15 west

Antenna Height = 1,570 feet