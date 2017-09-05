Authorities seek Tennessee man in Mississippi man’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Authorities seek a Tennessee man in connection with a body found at a Mississippi hotel.

The Sun Herald reports Ocean Springs police found a man’s body Monday afternoon and investigators identified 37-year-old Nicky J. Johns as a suspect after interviewing a woman who said she had information about a possible murder at the hotel.

Johns is listed on the National Crime Information Center as a suspect wanted for murder.

Detective Capt. William Jackson says officers found the body lying face down in the Travel Lodge Hotel parking lot with an apparent gunshot to the head.

The woman with information had called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, which contacted Ocean Springs police.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.