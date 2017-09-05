Church initiative works to revitalize Jackson by restoring properties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson church is working to revitalize Jackson through a housing development initiative.

New Horizon Ministries, Mississippi Faith-Based Coalition, and the Stratum Development Fund have purchased more than 200 homes in South and West Jackson.

They plan to restore them through the initiative called Isaiah 58, which is a public-private partnership involving the state and city.

“We were able to acquire over 200 properties, properties that were tax-forfeited properties,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr. of New Horizon Church. “Today we are showing off two of the properties that have been totally renovated.”

The church partnered with the Secretary of State’s Office to make the purchases and restore them with private funding.

The project’s name comes from the Bible verse Isaiah 58:12:

“Your people will rebuild the ancient ruins and will raise up the age-old foundations; you will be called repairer of broken walls, restorer of streets with dwellings.”

“We can renovate a house and put a family in it and that is much cheaper than what people rent for in this part of town,” Crudup said. “We are going to make something possible for people. They are going to save money, they are going to be a quality product. We made a commitment that we will not renovate anything that is not to the Steven that we would live in ourselves.”