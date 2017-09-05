Construction on Government Street causes road closure

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– The City of Brandon is a closing a stretch of Government Street for a construction project.

City officials said the closure started Tuesday, September 5.

The section of Government Street (Highway 80) between Louis Wilson Drive and Shiloh Parkway will be closed, and a detour will be in effect. The detour will take drivers around the construction zone to Shiloh Road.

The closure is expected to last for 21 days. The project has an 89-construction day schedule.

Drivers are reminded to obey traffic signage and that the posted speed limit in this construction zone is 25 miles per hour.