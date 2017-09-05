Donations collected in Pearl taken to Texas

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A Texas city is receiving a truck load of donations that were collected in Pearl

“We’re going to be delivering them into Katy, Texas,” said Dwight Brown, who volunteered to drive the 18-wheeler full of items to Texas.

He left Mississippi around 4 a.m. to make the trip.

“This wouldn’t have been possible if one of our own citizens hadn’t walked in to our police department and said, “Hey this what I got and this is what I’m going to do,'” Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said.

People dropped items off Pearl High School’s football game Friday night. Volunteers also collected items the next day.

Dwight is working with a church in Katy that will help distribute the items.

Pearl Police said they are working with other agencies to get he remaining donations to Texas.