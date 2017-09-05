Hinds County gets new radio communications system

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — Hinds County is purchasing a new $9 million E911 radio communications system.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors held a news conference Tuesday about the upgrades.

They said the system was purchased with E911 funds. It will be used for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Emergency Management Department, Hinds County Volunteer Fire Services, and police and fire departments in the cities of Clinton and Jackson, and the towns of Terry, Bolton, Raymond, Utica, and Edwards.

Several city and county leaders attended the news conference.