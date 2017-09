JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a CVS Pharmacy.

It happened at the Canton Mart Road location.

Commander Tyree Jones said two men came to the store around 6:45 a.m. He said an employee was opening the business. The robbers took money from the safe.

Jones said no drugs were taken from the pharmacy.

Anyone with information that could help officers solve this crime, contact Jackson Police.