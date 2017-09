MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a man who they say didn’t pay child support.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 35-year-old Jimmy Allen Parish was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on one felony count of non-support of a child.

The indictment says willfully neglected or refused to support his child for almost 11 years.

Parish faces up to five years in prison, restitution, and a $500 fine.