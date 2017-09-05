MHP ends 2017 Labor Day Enforcement Period

MISSISSIPPI (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol ended its 2017 Labor Day enforcement period on Monday.

According to Captain Johnny Poulos, MHP issued 3,843 citations with 58 DUI arrests.

We’re told they also responded to 124 crashes, and they’re investigating deadly crashes that killed three people.

Captain Poulos said the first deadly crash happened on Friday, September 1, on MS 370 in Tippah County. We’re told 64-year-old Ronnie Russel of Corinth was walking on the westbound lane and was hit by a car. He died at the scene.

The second deadly crash happened on Saturday, September 2, in Lamar County. Troopers said 28-year-old Robert Roblin of Purvis was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander, and 32-year-old Dannica Issac of Picayune was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano on US 11. We’re told the two cars collided, and both drivers died at the scene.

Captain Poulos said there was a decrease in traffic crashes during the 2017 Labor Day enforcement period compared to the year before. He credits the decrease to responsible drivers and statewide law enforcement efforts.