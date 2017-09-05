Motorcycle stolen in McComb recovered in Louisiana

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The motorcycle that was reported stolen in McComb last month has been recovered in Louisiana.

McComb Police Department Detective Sid Boyte said the motorcycle was located in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The blue 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle was reported stolen on August 16. A utility trailer was also taken.

They say a witness saw a black pick-up truck leaving the scene.

No arrests were made in the recovery of the motorcycle. The incident is still under investigation, and we are attempting to locate the suspects involved in the theft.

Anyone with information should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

