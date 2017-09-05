Mullen: Lewis’s decision on NCAA hearing will not affect MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis is now even more of a focus than he’s already been during the NCAA’s investigation into Ole Miss.

The NCAA requested that the Bulldog sophomore attend the Committee on Infractions’ hearing for the Rebels in Covington, Ky. on Sept. 11, which is next Monday. That’s two days after Mississippi State plays Louisiana Tech and the first day of preparation for LSU on Sept. 23, one of the biggest games on the Bulldogs’ schedule.

Lewis is involved in five allegations against the Rebels, four of which are Level I charges. The NCAA granted him limited immunity for his testimony, which has been challenged by multiple parties.

Despite the predicament, Dan Mullen said his linebacker’s decision won’t affect his team. Click the video above to hear more from Mullen on how Lewis has been portrayed during this situation.

Ole Miss interim head coach Matt Luke will also be at the hearing. According to an Ole Miss athletics spokesman, Luke is required to be there as the current football head coach. He is not involved in any of the allegations against the Rebels.