Ambert Alert issued for 12-year-old girl; 1 wanted

Authorites say 12-year-old Chryslance Walters was kidnapped in Pearl. They are looking for Johnny Jones in connection with the crime (Photos: Pearl Police)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said Chrystance Walters was last seen in Pearl. Authorities said she was kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Johnny Jones.She was last seen Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Sweetgum Street.

Authorities said Jones was driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that has the Mississippi license plate RGT 700. Police believe he could be in the Jackson area.

Chrystance is about 5’9 and weighs about 150 pounds.  She was wearing gray and black shorts with a gray T-shirt. MBI says Jones is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

They were last seen on Highway 468 traveling toward Interstate 20.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Chrystance or Jones contact MBI at 855-642-5378.

 

