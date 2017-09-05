State leaders comment on Trump’s decision to phase out DACA program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some of Mississippi’s state leaders are commenting on President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference.

President Trump said he isn’t going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to act.

Trump says he is not in favor of punishing children for the actions of their parents.

The DACA program was created under the Obama administration. Nearly 800,000 young immigrants took part in the program without fear of deportation and they had the ability to work legally in the country.

Gov. Phil Bryant released the following statement:

I have always maintained the Obama administration’s unilateral creation of the DACA program was illegal. Policies pertaining to the entry of immigrants and their right to remain in the U.S. are entrusted exclusively to Congress. Should Congress choose to address the issue, I am hopeful a solution can be reached that both upholds American immigration laws and strengthens our system of legal immigration.

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson called the act atrocious in his statement on Twitter.

Congressman Thompson's statement on the Trump Administration's decision to end DACA. pic.twitter.com/3BHWdin7ne — Rep. Bennie Thompson (@BennieGThompson) September 5, 2017

U.S. Congressman Steven Palazzo tweeted that he is glad the President is securing the country’s borders.

Glad to have a President committed to enforcing the laws on the books and securing our borders. #DACA — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) September 5, 2017

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017