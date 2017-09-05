Trump to nominate Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board director to his administration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate a Mississippian to a position in his administration.

The president plans on nominating Randy Reeves to be the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Memorial Affairs.

Reeves has served as executive director of the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board since 2012. He is also the President of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.

“He has done an outstanding job advocating for our state’s war fighters, and I am proud to have Randy serving in this important position for veterans in Mississippi and around the U.S,” said Gov. Phil Bryant in a Facebook post about Reeves.

He is a retired Commander and Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. He also served as an enlisted airman in the Air Force.

