JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters were called to a home on Revels Avenue Wednesday morning to up out a house fire.

Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department said crews arrived around 6:25 a.m.

They were able to get the fire under control about 10 minutes later. Crews checked the residence and didn’t find anyone inside of the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.