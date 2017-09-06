Formal corrections officer sentenced after being accused of accepting bribes

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former federal corrections officer is sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after being accused of accepting bribes to introduce contraband into the federal correctional facility in Yazoo County

U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan also sentenced 24-year-old James P. Cheatham III to have three years of supervised release, and he ordered him to pay a $1500 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain and Special Agent in Charge Robert Bourbon said Cheatham previously pled guilty to a one-count federal indictment for being a public official providing to an inmate a prohibited object.

“Greed and corruption have no place in our criminal justice system,” stated Special Agent in Charge Robert Bourbon of the DOJ OIG’s Miami Field Office. “We want to thank our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to ensure that individuals who abuse their position are vigorously investigated, prosecuted, and punished.”