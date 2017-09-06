House passes $7.9B Harvey disaster aid package

The Associated Press Published:
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid package. Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on Florida.

The 419 to 3 vote Wednesday sent the aid package – likely the first of several – to the Senate in hopes of sending the bill to President Donald Trump before dwindling disaster reserves run out at the end of this week.

Texas Rep. John Culberson, whose Houston district was slammed by Harvey, promised that “help is on the way.”

Senate Republicans hope to add an increase to the government’s borrowing limit, but Democrats announced Wednesday that they only support a short-term increase.

Some New York Democrats reminded Texas Republicans of their votes opposing Superstorm Sandy aid five years ago.

