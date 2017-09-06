Investigators need help identifying human remains

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains found at a Greenwood Avenue home.

They say the remains are from a white mid-age or elderly male who had metal rods in the lower part of his body. He most likely walked with a limp or used a cane.

Investigators have also determined that the victim had been dead for at least a year.

They are asking anyone who knows about a missing person who matches the description to call the police.

The remains were found on August 31 in a blue tarp after new property owners were there cleaning the house.

The next day, a man wanted for questioning in connection to the case was found dead after his car went into a lake. Authorities said 71-year-old Robert Paige’s died at the scene.

The crash happened near Lebanon Pinegrove Road off of Highway 18 September 1. The Hinds County Coroner said the address listed on Paige’s license is the same location where the skeletal remains were found.

Call Jackson Police if you have information that could help solve this case.

