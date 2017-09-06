MEMA tips on disaster kits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Before disaster strikes, emergency officials say residents should take the time to get prepared.

There are a few supplies officials say you should have in your disaster kit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to make sure you have enough food and water for at least three days.

Here is a list of suggestions the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said you should have:

  • Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.
  • Portable radio with extra batteries.
  • NOAA Weather Radio.
  • Non-perishable food for at least 3 days.
  • Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).
  • First Aid Kit with prescription medications.
  • Bedding and clothing for each family member.
  • Blankets and towels.
  • Plastic dishes/eating utensils.
  • Rain Jackets/pants.
  • Sun screen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent.
  • Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).
  • Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).
  • Sanitary supplies.
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.
  • Copies of important documents.
  • Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
  • Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with gas and travelers checks.
  • Emergency generator.
  • Bicycle helmet.

