New ‘Y’all Vote’ feature allows citizens to verify registration status

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some upgrades to the Secretary of State’s ‘Y’all Vote’ website allows users to verify their registration status and update registration information.

The Secretary of State’s Office announced the changes Wednesday.

The new feature also prompts voters who are already registered but have recently moved to another location within the State to update their address and receive information about their new polling place.

“Our military men and women serving at home and abroad are fighting for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, including the precious right to vote,” Governor Phil Bryant said. “One way to honor their service is to register to vote.”

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann agreed.

“Governance begins at the ballot box, so while we have a lull in statewide elections, every voting age citizen who is eligible should make it a priority to register and ensure their registration information is correct,” Secretary Hosemann said.

The new “Are You Registered to Vote?” tool requires a user to enter their name, county of residence, date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number to locate their information in the Statewide Elections Management System. As a security feature, search results list four name and address combinations, requiring the voter to choose the correct one to move forward. Citizens who are found in the database are notified and directed to their polling place. Citizens who are not found in the database after three attempts are directed to their Circuit Clerk for more information.

Get more information about the new features here.