Pink Tie Party for the Cure

Pink Tie Party 2017
Mississippi AG Museum-Sparkman Auditorium
On Tuesday, September 28, 2017, the Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias Affiliate of Susan G. Komen® will present its seventh annual Pink Tie event to recognize the impact we have had on the breast cancer movement. This year, we will host a casual event with live music by Rob601 Band at the Mississippi Ag Museum! Our Pink Tie Party for the Cure will begin with our traditional silent auction and will include tastings from area restaurants and dancing. Participants are encouraged to dress casually but wear a pink accent – shirt, tie, scarf, shoes, jewelry, etc. The festive evening will feature a presentation of the select 2017 Pink Tie Guys as well as the honored survivors from the Central Mississippi Affiliate coverage area. Tickets for the event are $50 per person in advance general admission, $65 at the door day of the event, and $750 for a reserved table of 8 (only 6 available).

Please note:  This is a mix and mingle event seating is not guaranteed.  Only limited reserved tables are guaranteed seating.

The silent auction will begin 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. with final bidding.  Check out for the silent auction will begin at 8:30 p.m. please include an email address and phone number on the back of your ticket labeled bidder card.

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2017
Time: 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Address:
1150 Lakeland Dr.
Jackson, MS 39216
United States

If you’d like to attend this event you can purchase tickets online.

 

