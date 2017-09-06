Stretch of Confederate Avenue closed after road washed out from heavy rain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A section of the Vicksburg National Military Park is closed after recent heavy rain washed parts of a road away.

“The closure affects the portion of Confederate Drive from Fort Hill to Graveyard Road,” said Scott Babinowich of Vicksburg National Military Park.

Officials said the roadway in the park could be dangerous for visitors.

“We estimate the void under the road to be in some places 8 feet deep of a hole that developed,” he said. “We pretty much have concrete where the road and nothing underneath support the concrete.”

Park officials are requesting funding from the National Park Service to help pay for the repairs. They don’t have an estimated cost of the repairs yet.