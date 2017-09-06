Trustmark Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Held at Annandale Golf Club, Reunion Golf & Country Club and The Country Club of Jackson each year, the tournament is one of the largest in the region and attracts players from all over. A five man team pairs with a Pro golfer and plays a shamble format on one of the three courses and prizes are awarded to top placing teams.

The Mercedes-Benz/First Choice Medical Supply Sponsor Party is held the night before play at The Country Club of Jackson and all tournament Sponsors are highlighted and everyone enjoys a great Live Auction before the team captains randomly pick their Pro Player.

Funds from the tournament benefits the Child Life Program at Batson Children’s Hospital. Trained Child Life Therapists on each patient floor help children understand what is going on with their illness or treatment and help them cope and the Hospital School Program assists patients with schoolwork to ensure they are not behind when they go home. More than $100,000 was raised from the 2016 tournament.

If you’re interested in forming a team, email us at friends@foch.org or call us at 601.936.0034.