What’s Working: The 52 Bible Lessons

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Teaching Sunday School can be a rewarding experience, but also a little daunting for people who don’t have a background in the classroom or the clergy.

A Clinton woman has come up with a series of lessons to help teachers and students alike.

With 52 Sundays in a year, 52 Bible lessons, a certified teacher has come up with a way to introduce children to the Bible from Genesis through Revelation and not break a church’s budget.

Lorraine Gilbert wanted to help children get the most out of their Sunday School classes. Four and a half years ago, the certified teacher and mom developed a Biblical curriculum for early readers.

“So, we just really wanted to come up with something that was really usable, friendly for the teacher, friendly for the student and cost effective at the same time,” she said.

Lorraine spent 18 months putting together the first written version of 52 Bible Lessons.

“I just couldn’t find anything out there that really took the Bible as an introduction to children, where you talk about all the main stories in Genesis all the way through Revelation, and just give them exposure on how the Bible is set up, so it’s not so overwhelming.”

Now in its 4th edition, Lorraine’s lesson plan includes teaching hints like how to arrange a classroom and snack ideas. The curriculum loosely follows a long with a child’s school year. Lessons take between 20 and 30 minutes. With the manual, volunteer teachers can be ready to lead a compelling class almost immediately.

Lorraine’s husband Tedd explains, “So, all the answers are in there, and it’s very well laid out, and it’s easy for them just to pick up and use with about 5 to 10 minutes prep.”

Digital downloads are available for $29.95 at 52biblelessons.com. Printed versions are a little more.

Lorraine explains, “Most churches spend about $2,000 a year per class, and a lot of churches simply can’t afford that. Because we do everything ourselves, we keep our costs as low as possible.”

For the Gilberts, it’s more about making a difference than making a profit.

Tedd concludes, “A deep calling, a passion for her, it’s very inexpensive, we are trying to not break a church budget.”

All while giving children a solid foundation the Bible that they can lean on for the rest of their lives.

The lesson plans are easily reproducible, and they require children to use their Bibles.

Lorraine says she has received requests for teaching curriculums for older students. She hopes to create those too, but so far she hasn’t had the time.