2 charged in connection with Kosciusko deadly shooting

WJTV Published: Updated:
Left to Right: Mallet, Moore (Photo: Kosciusko PD)

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another one injured in Kosciusko.

Police Chief Herbert Dew said 51-year-old Albert Mallet and 26-year-old Eris Moore are charged with aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mallet is also facing a possession of a stolen weapon charge.

Officers went to East Street September 1 to respond to a shooting. 61-year-old Billy Ray Johnson died from his injuries. Dew said a 47-year-old woman was also shot.

Mallet’s bond is set a $425,000. A judge set Moore’s bond at $375,000.

They are both from West, Miss.

