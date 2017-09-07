2 charged in connection with Kosciusko deadly shooting

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another one injured in Kosciusko.
Police Chief Herbert Dew said 51-year-old Albert Mallet and 26-year-old Eris Moore are charged with aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Mallet is also facing a possession of a stolen weapon charge.
Officers went to East Street September 1 to respond to a shooting. 61-year-old Billy Ray Johnson died from his injuries. Dew said a 47-year-old woman was also shot.
Mallet’s bond is set a $425,000. A judge set Moore’s bond at $375,000.
They are both from West, Miss.