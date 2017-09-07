Authorities need help solving Chickasaw County cold case

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and deputies of the Chickasaw Sheriff’s Office needs your help with a murder investigation.

Authorities said 42-year-old Tammy Townsend was murdered.

She was last seen on December 16, 2016. Her body was found outside of Houston in the Tombigbee National Forest on January 18, 2017.

If anyone has information that could help law enforcement officers solve this case, contact the MBI in Starkville at 662-323-5314 or the Chickasaw Sheriff’s Department at 662-456-2339.