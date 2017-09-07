Boil water advisory issued in Yazoo City; Samples show presence of E. coli

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for customers who receive their water from the City of Yazoo City Water Supply.

MSDH says water sampling shows the presence of Total coliform and E. coli. bacteria.

This affects approximately 11,512 customers, MSDH said.

Health officials said all water should be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency said the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes.

Below is a list of tips from MSDH:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.