JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a theft investigation.

Deputies said construction equipment was stolen from Osyka Progress Road on Friday.

Witnesses said they saw a man in a black pickup truck with a trailer take the 2007 Caterpillar Skid Steer. The truck was parked on Hine Circle when the theft occurred.

Any information, please call Central Dispatch 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.