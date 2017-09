JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters and the Headquarters Driver Services will be closed Friday, September 15.

DPS officials said the cooling tower would be replaced.

Here is a list of alternative driver services offices:

Jackson Metro Center Mall at 1101 Metro Center Mall, Space #1 in Jackson

State Highway Safety Patrol Troop C Building at 3851 Highway 468 in Pearl

Headquarters will reopen Monday, September 18.