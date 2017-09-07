Former Hinds County Assistant District Attorney receives five years of probation

By Published: Updated:
Ivon Johnson, a former Hinds County assistiant district attorney takes the stand in the trial of District Attorney Robert Smith. (Photo: WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Hinds County assistant district attorney appeared in federal court Thursday.

A judge sentenced Ivon Johnson to five years of probation. He also has to pay a $3,000 fine.

The former prosecutor was accused of taking money to lower a defendant’s bond.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2016. The maximum sentence for that charge is five years in prison and a  $250,000 fine.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana prosecuted Johnson after the local U.S. attorney’s office removed itself from the case.

 

