Former Pearl youth coach arrested on drug charges

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Pearl youth coach is arrested for possession of drugs.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said Brian Harvey was taken into custody on September 1.

Harvey is charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police said they recovered a handgun, a pound of marijuana, packaging materials, and scales at Harvey’s home.

McGairty said investigators received tips about drugs sales. They decided to launch an investigation into the claims and set up surveillance.

McGairty said Harvey previously coached for the Pearl Youth Association baseball and football teams. He was not coaching at the time of his arrest.

Below is a statement from Pearl Youth Athletic Associations.

We have received many phone calls and emails concerning a news story that broke yesterday about a “Pearl Rec League Baseball Coach” that was arrested for felony drug charges. The leadership of each of the Pearl Youth Athletic Associations felt it necessary that we address all of the families involved in Pearl Youth Athletics to make sure they had the correct information. The gentleman has participated in PYAA in the past, however, he has NOT served as a coach in any of the leagues in several years. Each of the PYAA leagues perform extensive background checks on anyone that volunteers to serve as a head coach. We are very diligent in our responsibilities to protect the welfare of the children and parents in our leagues, taking a very proactive approach to verifying any potential issues related to our volunteers and the leadership of our children. As always, if you have any further questions, please feel free to contact any of your board members which are listed on our website at pyaa.siplay.com. Sincerely, Bobby Gross – President, Pearl Youth Baseball Association

Deborah King – President, Pearl Youth Basketball Association

Casey Foy – President, Pearl Youth Football Association

Devin Barnes – President, Pearl Youth Soccer Association

Kim Burnham – President, Pearl Youth Athletic Association for Girls