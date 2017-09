JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families First for Mississippi hosted its statewide Healthy Teens for a Better Mississippi Rally Thursday.

The event was held at the Mississippi Coliseum. Hundreds of students from across the state attended.

The event is in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Human Services and Mississippi Department of Health.

There was entertainment, guest speakers, and exhibits for the students.

.@WJTV fun day for teens across the state as they tackle real issues for a healthier Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/u2mLE0N6Fv — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) September 7, 2017

Who says u need a classroom 2 learn? Teens across the state are learning about healthy lifestyles thx 2 @PhilBryantMS Families First for MS! pic.twitter.com/pNLnC1NiUD — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) September 7, 2017