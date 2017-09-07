Jackson VA mobile medical unit sent to Texas

By Published:
(L-R) Dr. Rachel Peery, Nurses Patrice Perry and Emilio Lindo – staff from Jackson VA Medical Center deployed to Houston. (Photo: Jackson VA)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A few staff members from the Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center are in Texas helping with hurricane relief efforts.

Three people from the Jackson VA staff went to Crosby, Texas on September 1 to provide medical support to veterans and the community.

VA Driver Wendell Henderson took Dr. Rachel Peery,  and Nurses Emilio Lindo and Patrice Perry to Texas.

The mobile medical until went to Beaumont, Texas Wednesday. They are now providing services in that community.

The Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic is closed, but the staff is working repair damages and open as soon as possible.

 

