Keeping passengers safe at the Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With holidays quickly approaching, Jackson airport security agents are gearing up for a busy next few months.

WJTV 12 went behind the scene Thursday to look at how agents work to keep you safe.

Getting through security is tougher than ever with the constant development of technology.

David Wynn who is head of security at the airport says technology changes with the threat. They work to make airport checkpoints as quick and easy for travelers as possible always keeping in mind safety.

“With Secure Flight, we are able to vet that traveler before they even get to the airport to determine whether they are on the no fly list,” Wynn said.

“There are several different layers that TSA provides some are seen some are unseen,” he said.

Nearly 500,00 people travel through the Jackson airport every single year.