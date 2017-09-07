Mississippi ACT scores up in 2nd year of statewide testing

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s ACT scores inched up in the second year that all public high school graduates in the Magnolia State took the test.

The state’s 2017 graduates, public and private, had an average composite score of 18.6 on the college entrance exam. That’s above last year’s 18.4, but below the 19 that students scored in 2014 and 2015.

The national average rebounded to 21, the same level as in 2015, after dropping to 20.8 in 2016.

Average ACT scores for Mississippi students have fluctuated between 18.4 and 19 for more than 20 years.

The testing organization says 12 percent of Mississippi students who took the exam were ready for college in English, math, reading and science.

Mississippi’s composite score was 49th among the states, with Nevada ranked last at 17.8.

