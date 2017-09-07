Vehicle collides into bus carrying Alcorn football players in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A bus carrying Alcorn State University football players was involved in a crash in Vicksburg Thursday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Kervin Stewart said Vicksburg Police are investigating the crash.

Authorities said the bus was trying to merge onto I-20 East from Highway 61 when a red SUV swerved right to keep from hitting a vehicle that had stopped in the roadway.

The SUV collided with the bus that was carrying the Alcorn students.

Authorities said there were no injuries.