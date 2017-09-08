1 jailed on drug charges after undercover operation in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is jailed for possession of drugs in Pearl.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said The Rankin County Sheriffs Street Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation on Pearson Road.

33-year-old Pamela Jean Lois McGriff was taken into custody.

Law enforcement officers said they negotiated the purchase of a half of an ounce of methamphetamine ice. They said McGriff met the undercover deputies in the parking lot of a business on Pearson Road.

This investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected. McGriff will appear before Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Court Judge Ken McDaniel on Tuesday.

You report any drug activity to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480 or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

