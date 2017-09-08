1 rescued several hours after boat capsized in Reservoir

(WJTV) — One person is rescued after a boat capsized in the Reservoir.

Reservoir Police Chief Perry Waggoner said they were notified about the incident around 11 a.m. Friday.

Crews were able to spot the boat, but they didn’t find the person initially. When they continued to search, another boater came by and had the victim with him.

Waggoner said the man had been in the water since Thursday night around 9 p.m. Authorities said he was wearing a life vest.

He was taken to the hospital. Authorities expect the boater to be okay.