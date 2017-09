BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Brandon is collecting supplies to deliver to Beaumont, Texas.

The Hurricane Relief Drive will last throughout the game.

Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. The trailer is set up in the parking lot of City Hall.

For anyone attending the Brandon Bulldogs’ Friday night football game, you can also drop off donations on the West side of the school.

