Chaney: Mississippians should be prepared for any storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney stresses that Mississippians need to remain aware and prepared for any storm.

“Hurricane Irma is a dangerous storm that will affect multiple states. It just takes one storm to cause significant damage, and everyone should know their risk, get prepared and stay informed,” Chaney said.

“The key to protecting lives and property is being prepared. We cannot become complacent because we’ve not had a major storm threaten Mississippi in the past decade.”

Below are some tips from Chaney:

Know Your Risk:

To search for general information about risks in your area, visit ready.gov and visit the Be Prepared page of the MID website

Check out NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks data to learn about the severity and frequency of past hurricanes in your area.

Get Prepared:

Take action now to be prepared for hurricane season. As the storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready.

Make sure you have family evacuation and communications plans, update your emergency supply kit, and evaluate your flood insurance needs.

Evacuations are more common than people realize. Make yourself familiar with your community’s evacuation zones, so you’ll know exactly where to go.

Remember: if a hurricane threatens your community and local officials say it’s time to evacuate, don’t hesitate — go early.

Complete a family communication plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency, identify meeting locations, and make a Family Emergency Communication Plan.

Download the FEMA app. The FEMA app includes disaster resources, weather alerts, safety tips, and a new feature that will enable users to receive push notifications to their devices to prepare. The app also provides a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, tips on how to survive disasters, and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Check your insurance coverage. Many states have increased deductibles for hurricanes and not all hurricane-related losses are covered under traditional policies. Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover damage or losses from flooding. Review your policy, ensure you’re adequately covered and understand exclusions, and contact your agent for any changes. If you’re not insured against flood, talk to your agent or visit floodsmart.gov. Renter’s insurance policies are also available and should be considered as a way of protecting your belongings.

Download the NAIC myHOME Scr.APP.book ap to create a home inventory

Stay Informed:

Know where to go for trusted sources of information during a hurricane event. Sign up for alerts from your local emergency management office so notifications, including evacuation orders, go directly to your phone and email. Monitor local news for hurricane watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Make sure you have a battery-operated or hand-crank radio available should the power go out.