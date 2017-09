JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-220 South.

The wreck is near the Hanging Moss Road exit. A car is overturned in the median.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said that the southbound left lane is blocked.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area. Drivers, be sure to use caution.

Here's video of the crash on I-220 near the Hanging Moss exit. A car is flipped in the median. https://t.co/keXXdtvdH4 pic.twitter.com/PQ7SiVpOf2 — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) September 8, 2017