UPDATE: The Jackson Police Department said the Village Apartments is safe.

They did not find a bomb or suspicious packages inside the apartment complex. We’re told no one is hurt.

Police are investigating.

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police and Jackson Fire Departments responded to a bomb threat on Friday.

It happened at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

Police said they are searching the building.

We’re working to get more information about this case.