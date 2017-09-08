JPS Summer Reading Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District held its annual Summer Reading Celebration Thursday.

The event was held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

JPS students are required to read at least three books throughout the summer and write a log for each. JPS said elementary students who read 20 or more books and middle school students who read 10 or more books were invited to the celebration.

WJTV’s Brittany Noble-Jones was the 2017 Read On Ambassador.

The students were able to play games and enjoy a night of fun a the celebration.