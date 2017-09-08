JPS Summer Reading Celebration

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Jackson Public School District held its annual Summer Reading Celebration Thursday.

The event was held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

JPS students are required to read at least three books throughout the summer and write a log for each.   JPS said elementary students who read 20 or more books and middle school students who read 10 or more books were invited to the celebration.

WJTV’s Brittany Noble-Jones was the 2017 Read On Ambassador.

The students were able to play games and enjoy a night of fun a the celebration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s