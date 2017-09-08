Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The man who was injured in a motorcycle crash in Ridgeland Thursday has died.

Chief John Neal said 26-year-old Jared Entrekin of Madison died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center from blunt force trauma.

Thursday, police said a motorcycle was headed north on Highway 51 when an SUV pulled out from a parking lot attempting to make a left turn across traffic. Police said the motorcycle hit the driver side of the SUV.

Entrekin was ejected from the bike. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.