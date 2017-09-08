Mayor Lumumba says ‘I stand with Dreamers’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is supporting the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program.

The hopes that Congress passes a standalone version of the Dream Act.

“I stand with Dreamers,” he said. “We must protect DACA and pass the bipartisan Dream Act. Doing so will not only provide important protections and opportunities for nearly 1,500 Dreamers in Mississippi but will strengthen our economy and society across Mississippi and America.”

He said that according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi DACA recipients have had their protection renewed more than 1,300 times.

Lumumba joined more than 1,860 fellow leaders in signing onto a new “We Are With Dreamers” statement, asking President Donald Trump to preserve DACA.

Read more about it here.