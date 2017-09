MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police need help identifying two people wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

Police said the woman in the photo went to Hobby Lobby on two separate occasions. She was along for one of those visits; the other time the man in the picture was with her.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the image, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.