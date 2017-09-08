MIRA holds rally in support of DACA program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance held a rally Friday in support of the Deferred Action of for Childhood program.

MIRA helps immigrants and refugees that come to the state.

They are pushing for Congress to pass the DREAM Act to restore DACA in federal law. They also want to see Mississippi congressional leaders support this effort.

“My dream has always been to be someone in life. DACA was helping me out and giving me the opportunity to be someone” said Brenda Ramirez, a DACA recipient.

President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to work through Immigration legislation.

Governor Phil Bryant commented on marches while at an event Friday morning.

“I think organizations are causing this political disruption to target the president. I think the president is trying to help these young people that were brought here, see if we can’t find a solution, a legal solution.”