Widow donates her husband’s clothes to Hurricane Harvey victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippians are still making it a priority to help people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Governor Phil Bryant teamed up with local businesses and organizations to lend a helping hand.

Since the water has receded, Mississippi business Reed’s Metals has been asking for cleaning supplies, but when one woman showed up with a truck load of clothes, they said they couldn’t turn her away.

“My husband passed away last Thursday and I know he would want to give his things to people who need it,” Marie Brown said.

“It’s just a blessing that I can help somebody else in their time of need,” Brown said.

After losing everything to Hurricane Katrina, Brown knows how badly the people in Texas are hurting right now.

“I heard about it Monday, and I packed up all of his clothes put it in my truck, and I said I am going to go and find out where it’s at so I can give it to them. I know other people can use it and when we had the hurricane in Louisiana, everybody helped us through Katrina, and so it’s my turn to turn around sand help the ones in Texas,” Brown explained.

Bernie Reed organized the donation drive alongside MEMA and Governor Bryant. He says any and all donations are welcome.

“We are trying to bridge the gap for all the folks over in Harvey we found the biggest challenge is so many people want to help, but they don’t know how to get the supplies over there or where to take those supplies,” Reed said.

When he called the governor’s office for help, Bryant says he didn’t hesitate for a second to lend a hand to Mississippi’s neighboring state.

“This is just what you do,” Gov. Bryant said. “It’s the part of being a governor that you realize makes all the rest of it worthwhile. This is a tough job, but when you get to help people you understand what you’re doing here and when people like Bernie come forward and all the thousands with help you realize what a great state this is and always believe in its people.”

The owner of Reed’s Metals says they won’t be driving down to Texas until they fill up an entire 18 wheeler full of supplies.

This woman's husband died last week and now she's donating his clothes to help people affected by #HurricaneHarvey #amazing story on @WJTV pic.twitter.com/xy3FEDdBsY — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) September 8, 2017