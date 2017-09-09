30 pounds of cocaine seized in Rankin County drug bust

RANKIN CO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, September 8, 2017 Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputy William Lindley conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car on Interstate 20 in Rankin County for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy began to suspect the vehicle was carrying drugs and/or contraband.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in a compartment in the vehicle.

The owner of the car, Griselda Albarran, was arrested for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring Albarran before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. No Bond has been set at this time.

This investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Office of Homeland Security.

The retail street value of the drugs is approximately $490,000.00