Missing Forrest County couple now upgraded to kidnapping

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded a missing couple’s case to kidnapping.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that Christopher Dulas kidnapped his wife, Angelica Dulas. The two have been missing since Thursday.

Christopher Dulas is a member of the U.S. Army and is assigned to Camp Shelby. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Camp Shelby officials confirm a tan Humvee has been taken from the post.

It is also confirmed that Dulas had access to a silver jeep, possibly a Commander or Cherokee.

Please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 with any information.